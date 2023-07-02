WWE made a 10-year-old subtle reference to Roman Reigns' past with how he got pinned at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns lost at Money in the Bank. Yes, he is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but the man has been pinned. This is the first time he has been pinned since 2019, when he lost to Baron Corbin 1294 days back. However, WWE was subtly referencing another time that Reigns lost in this match.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa faced Jey and Jimmy Uso at Money in the Bank in the Bloodline Civil War. The star lost after The Usos took apart Sikoa at ringside before hitting The Tribal Chief with superkicks, and then Jey Uso hit him with the splash to pin him.

This was almost directly a copy of the first time that Reigns was pinned in his WWE career, and the company was clearly referencing that. There were some things different, however.

The first time that Roman Reigns was pinned in WWE was back on September 23, 2013. The Shield was a dominant faction that no one could defeat. So, the rest of the roster came together in an 11-on-3 handicap elimination match on RAW against The Shield. The Usos teamed with Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Dolph Ziggler, Justin Gabriel, Titus O'Neil, Rob Van Dam, Zack Ryder, Kofi Kingston, and R-Truth.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, had been laid out at ringside, and Reigns was alone in the ring. The superstars took him out before Jimmy Uso hit him with a superkick and stood below the corner for his brother, Jey, to climb up to the top rope and hit the Uso Splash.

That was it, and Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time, becoming the first member of The Shield to be eliminated from the match.

NeptuneNB ✨ @nb_neptune OKAY SO IM A NERD SO I CAN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THAT ROMAN GOT PINNED THE SAME WAY AS THE FIRST TIME HE GOT PINNED #MITB OKAY SO IM A NERD SO I CAN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THAT ROMAN GOT PINNED THE SAME WAY AS THE FIRST TIME HE GOT PINNED #MITB https://t.co/Wmv1cZNp56

The Usos replayed this exact moment in the first time he was pinned in 1294 days.

Roman Reigns will not be happy after his loss. How do you think he will respond? Comment down below.

