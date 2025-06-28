WWE made a huge mistake with Goldberg's retirement match at SNME, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will enter the ring for the final time in Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks the company made a huge mistake with the upcoming final match.

Gunther was confronted by Goldberg on Monday Night RAW when The Ring General was celebrating his title win against Jey Uso. The WWE Hall of Famer made a bold statement, and the retirement match was announced by the promotion, where the 37-year-old RAW star would put his title on the line.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the host asked Dutch Mantell if the company needed to make the final match a title bout. The veteran was equally confused with the decision and thinks it's a mistake to make it a title match, as that automatically reveals the winner before the event.

"[Did this need to be a world title match?] That's what I'm saying. I don't know why they made it a world title match because to me it automatically tips it off that Goldberg's not going to win, and I don't think he's going to win anyway," Mantell said. (From 1:28:25 to 1:28:45)

Ex-WWE star thinks Goldberg could win the title at SNME

In the past, there were instances when Goldberg received a title match against an upcoming name, and the Hall of Famer won the title. While it hasn't happened recently, Aiden English thinks anything is possible if Da Man is involved in a match.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, wants Gunther to retain at Saturday Night's Main Event, but also thinks there's a possibility that the 58-year-old veteran wins the title.

"I think that's a lot of wishful thinking. I hope so. You would think, especially in this era of WWE, that they are more future-minded and everything like that. So, I hope, I hope too, but when it comes to good ol' G-Berg (Goldberg), I don't really trust anything," English said.

It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with the World Heavyweight Championship.

