"WWE made a huge mistake," "Triple H fumbled" - Fans react to major star's release

WWE has released names left and right from the developmental brand and the main roster. Recently, fans reacted to the layoff of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman under Triple H's creative leadership.

Braun Strowman was an in-house talent in the Stamford-based promotion as he began his wrestling journey on the developmental brand under the old regime. In 2021, he was released but soon got another chance when he returned to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership in September 2022.

Unfortunately, the promotion recently released him as part of their budget cuts, and fans were unhappy. Apart from putting over Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu, The Monster Among Men had gained steam on the blue brand before the release, and many fans were furious with the decision.

When the news of Braun Strowman's release got out, it instantly went viral, and fans began to look for someone to blame it on. While some chose to call out Triple H, others were in disbelief that the Stamford-based promotion would release someone of Strowman's talent out of nowhere.

Fans react to Braun Strowman's release! [Image credits: X]

Did Braun Strowman win any championships in WWE under Triple H's creative regime?

In 2022, Braun Strowman returned to WWE on Monday Night RAW after Clash at the Castle in Wales. The Monster Among Men was moved to Friday Night SmackDown, where he began an unlikely alliance with Ricochet in the coming months.

Apart from this, Strowman went after the Intercontinental and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship but failed to capture either. Later, he suffered a career-threatening neck injury in May 2023 on the red brand and went on a long hiatus from the weekly product.

Last year, he returned to RAW and feuded with Bronson Reed in the coming months. Later, he moved to WWE SmackDown, where he had several clashes against Jacob Fatu and put Fatu and LA Knight over on the blue brand heading into WrestleMania 41.

The former Universal Champion had successfully inserted himself into the mid-card scene and had aspirations of holding the United States Championship before his release. It'll be interesting to see what The Monster Among Men has in store for the fans in the coming months.

