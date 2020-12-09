WWE made Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson a big offer four weeks before releasing them

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE in April due to COVID-19 budget cuts, right after they appeared as a part of the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. Gallows and Anderson had also signed lucrative new contracts a few months before that.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were recently guests on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast. Gallows and Anderson revealed that WWE had offered them their own podcast alongside Corey Graves. Luke Gallows revealed why they rejected the offer and how they ended up being released four weeks later:

WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network, and we want to have [Corey] Graves and you guys. And we were like, 'Ehh, it's not the same.' Besides us not liking the business offer on it, it's not the same. It's not Talk 'n Shop without Rock [co-host Rocky Romero], so we declined the offer on it. We said, 'Let's just do it and see if it catches on.'

Fast forward four weeks later, we are out of WWE. And now this thing takes on a life of its own, and now we are doing our second PPV in over a few months span. It's been pretty damn cool. H/T: WrestlingINC

Karl Anderson also gave his take about how WWE approached them about doing a podcast. The podcast was supposed to be recorded before RAW and Anderson added that they were not happy with the money WWE had offered:

WWE pulled us aside and said we want you to do a podcast. We will put you in a room before RAW and we will have guests for you, and we looked at them and said, 'F*** that!' If you want us you have to come to the hotel with some wine and beer, and they agreed. Then they told us the money they wanted us to do it for it, and we were like, 'Nope, we are out.' Podcasting ain't that fun. H/T: WrestlingINC

Following their release from WWE, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows started their own podcast, Talk'N Shop. They are currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.