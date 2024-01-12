WWE made major Judgment Day decision without consulting Finn Balor, former champion confirms

A former WWE champion recently confirmed that the company made a major Judgment Day decision without consulting Finn Balor.

The former champion in question is R-Truth. Since Truth returned to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event he has been trying to be a part of The Judgment Day. The former 24/7 Champion has been featured in a lot of segments with the stable but the members have not welcomed him with open arms yet.

R-Truth has been wearing his custom tank top of the fearsome faction, where he added his name alongside Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

The company recently announced that Truth's custom merchandise has been made official for the WWE store, which did not sit well with Balor as he angrily tweeted asking who approved it.

R-Truth quickly noticed Finn's tweet and hilariously replied that he had a group meeting with The Judgment Day, which Balor might have skipped:

"[Finn Balor] WE ALL had a group meeting about it!! Did you forget?? My bad, you had left to take your cat to the eye doctor for cats remember? So we handled it The Judgement Day Way Live, Laugh, and Love," R-Truth ruth tweeted.

Rhea Ripley explained why R-Truth is not part of The Judgment Day in WWE

On the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley said that she was a huge fan of R-Truth and The Miz's tag team when she was growing up.

The Eradicator further explained that there are currently five members in The Judgment Day and they are not looking to recruit anyone at the moment.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

Some fans want R-Truth to join the fearsome faction to replace JD McDonagh. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Truth's future.

