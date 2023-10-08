WWE made a very unpopular change to Carlito's character at Fastlane 2023

Carlito is officially back in WWE. The former United States Champion returned at Fastlane and helped his LWO members defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. However, one change in the veteran's presentation has been made that fans won't be too happy with.

Theme songs have long been an iconic part of what makes a WWE Superstar so big, and the recent scenario of Adam "Edge" Copeland using the famous "Metalingus" song in AEW is the perfect example of why that's so important.

Fans of the Ruthless Aggression Era can probably remember Carlito's old theme song in their head, and that's exactly the issue - his theme song has changed in his return to WWE:

As you may remember, he last appeared during the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest match at Backlash in Puerto Rico - coming out to his iconic theme.

However, even though fans were able to recognize who it was, it slightly took away from the moment, and there is no reason known as of now as to why his theme song was changed.

It looks like he will be a part of the SmackDown roster as a new member of the LWO.

