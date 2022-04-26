WWE Main Event Spoilers: Liv Morgan takes on former RAW Women's Champion, The Street Profits in action

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance before Monday Night RAW. The show emanated from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN, and featured a couple of matches.

Liv Morgan started the night as she went head-to-head against Nikki A.S.H. in a singles match. The show was headlined by The Street Profits, who took on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a tag team match.

We have spoilers for the event, so please read ahead at your own risk. Let's jump into the results for the Main Event.

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H on WWE Main Event

Liv Morgan kickstarted the 500th edition of Main Event with a match against Nikki A.S.H. The show started on October 3, 2012.

The former Riott Squad member has been on a downward spiral lately, with her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley attacking her on RAW last week. Meanwhile, Nikki last competed in WWE almost two months back.

The bout was Liv's third bout on Main Event this year. The former NXT star picked up an impressive victory to continue her winning streak at 3-0.

Morgan's only loss on the network exclusive program came in 2020 when she lost against current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Nikki A.S.H

The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

The Street Profits vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander was the main event for this week.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions have been chasing tag titles on the red brand for some time. Meanwhile, the former Hurt Business members have primarily been limited to the network exclusive program.

Cedric and Shelton were last seen on WWE's weekly programming on the SmackDown before WrestleMania as they participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Madcap Moss eventually won that bout.

The duo's losing run in the Main Event continued this week as The Street Profits picked up a victory via pinfall.

Result: The Street Profits def. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment box below.

