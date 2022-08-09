WWE Main Event Spoilers: Mustafa Ali takes on former NXT star; Former stablemates collide

The 515th edition of WWE Main Event was taped before RAW to air on Thursday’s episode. The show emanated from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio and featured two singles matches in the male division.

Main Event this week was highlighted by Mustafa Ali, who took on T-BAR to close off the show. The opening contest was between former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

We have complete results for the event, courtesy of wrestlingheadlines.com, so without further ado, let's dive into this week's Main Event results.

Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event:

Cedric Alexander kickstarted the network's exclusive show, taking on Shelton Benjamin in a one-on-one match. The duo were once part of the popular heel faction, The Hurt Business, and even captured the RAW Tag Team titles.

However, the group eventually drifted apart after Bobby Lashley and MVP decided they longer needed Cedric and Shelton. Although the former RAW Tag Team Champions continued to tag along, they were left without consistent bookings and meaningful storylines.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Ok, so hear me out:



Bobby Lashley

MVP

Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander



Hurt Business reunion in WWE.



Make it happen, Triple H! 🙂 Ok, so hear me out:Bobby LashleyMVPShelton BenjaminCedric AlexanderHurt Business reunion in WWE. Make it happen, Triple H! 🙂 https://t.co/n1C20EWF0a

However, Cedric and Benjamin were in the opposite corners of the ring this week. The bout ended with Cedric emerging victorious.

Result: Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin

Mustafa Ali vs. T-BAR on WWE Main Event

Mustafa Ali locked horns with T-BAR in the final match of the night.

Both stars have prominently featured on the network's exclusive show in the last few months. However, things might change for them in the coming time with the recent shuffle in WWE's hierarchy.

Ali also competed on Monday Night RAW last week in #1 Contendership Qualifying Triple Threat match against AJ Styles and The Miz. T-BAR, meanwhile, could undergo a character change, as per the latest reports.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse PWInsider are reporting that T-Bar might be repackaged. I hope he goes back to being Dominik Dijakovic. PWInsider are reporting that T-Bar might be repackaged. I hope he goes back to being Dominik Dijakovic. https://t.co/dLLdaQOH9g

The duo also competed against each other a few months back at the Main Event. Like last time, Ali took home the victory on this occasion as well.

Result: Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR

That's all from Main Event this week. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on Peacock/WWE Network after a two-week delay.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA