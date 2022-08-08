Triple H reportedly set to repackage 35-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be up for a character change under the new regime of Triple H.

The Game has made some major changes to the Stamford-based promotion since getting appointed as the head of the company's creative department. Besides bringing back formerly released stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, he has also altered the presentation of the weekly shows.

According to a new report from PWInsider, T-BAR could receive repackaging in the coming time. The former NXT thrived as Dominik Dijakovic on the former black and gold brand, putting on excellent matches against the likes of Keith Lee and Karrion Kross.

T-BAR has been a part of the main roster since 2020. He made his debut as part of the villainous stable, Retribution. However, the group soon disbanded, leaving the former NXT star without meaningful direction and consistent booking. Since then, he's mainly been appearing on the network's exclusive show, Main Event.

T-BAR also recently posted a cryptic message on Twitter, hinting towards a gimmick change. It'll be interesting to see if he goes back to his old roots or debuts an entirely new persona.

Triple H recently received praise for his work from a WWE veteran

Triple H has been the talk of the town since taking over the reins of WWE's creative department from Vince McMahon. The Game has already hit the ground running with a few alterations to the old product and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Dutch Mantell, a former WWE manager, recently praised the latest edition of SmackDown, stating that the changes are likable. Here's what he said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I think it was a much improved SmackDown tonight," Dutch Mantell opined. "On the finish, it's up and down, the Karrion Kross thing; I do like it when they put the sandglass up. I did like that; that tells a story, 'Hey, the clock's ticking.' I did like that but much improved SmackDown because now you can't really predict it as much as you did before. But there were some changes made, and I liked it."

Triple H also did some memorable work during his time as the head of the NXT. The Black and Gold era of WWE's third brand produced some of the finest weekly wrestling shows and premium live events. However, it remains to be seen if he can replicate the same success on a much bigger platform.

