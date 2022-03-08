WWE Main Event Spoilers: The Street Profits takes on former Tag Team Champions, Veer Mahaan in action

WWE Main Event was taped before this week's episode of RAW in Cleveland, OH. The show featured a match each in both the singles and tag team division. Multiple former champions were featured on the show.

The first match of the night saw Veer Mahaan in action as he took on a local enhancement talent in a singles contest. The main event for the night featured two former Tag Team Champions in action as The Street Profits took on the duo of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event. We have spoilers for the event so read ahead at your own risk.

Veer Mahaan vs. A local enhancement talent on WWE Main Event

WWE has been teasing the singles debut of Veer Mahaan on Monday Night Raw for quite some time now. While the Indian origin star may have got lost on his way to the flagship program, he has been one of the most prominent presence on Main Event.

This week, Veer competed in his 10th match on the network exclusive show since being moved to the singles division. He took on a local enhancement talent in a singles match that lasted shorter than his promo videos on RAW every week.

With this win, Veer Mahaan continued his triumphant run on Main Event and is currently undefeated in the singles competition. He also recently defeated Dominik Mysterio in Pennsylvania during a live show.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. a local enhancement talent

The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event

The Street Profits competed in the main event for the night as they took on former RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Angelo and Montez were also a part of the title match on RAW that saw RK-Bro reclaim their tag team gold against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

The duo's first outing on the network exclusive show was a successful one as they took on Shelton and Cedric.

Result: The Street Profits def. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below. The program will air on Hulu on Thursday.

Edited by Pratik Singh