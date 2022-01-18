×
WWE Main Event Spoilers: Tommaso Ciampa takes on former Champion, T-Bar faces former top NXT Champion

WWE Main Event featured two matches this week!
Modified Jan 18, 2022 03:45 PM IST
WWE Main Event was taped before this week's episode of RAW at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show featured a couple of singles matches.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was in action on the network's exclusive program for the second time in consecutive weeks. In a one-on-one contest, the Blackheart squared off against former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa.

Another former Champion from NXT was in action as Pete Dunne locked horns with T-BAR in another match.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event. We have spoilers for this week so read ahead at your own risk.

Pete Dunne vs. T-BAR on WWE Main Event

After defeating Akira Tozawa last week, former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne looked to continue his winning streak on the Hulu exclusive program as he faced former T-BAR.

The Bruiserweight continued his winning momentum on the Main Event, quickly defeating his opponent.

Dunne was recently involved in a heated feud with Tony D'Angelo on NXT 2.0, where the latter defeated him in a Crowbar on a pole match.

Pete has achieved almost everything in the former Black and Gold brand and could be on his way up to the main roster. The European was also involved in dark matches before SmackDown, where he squared off against Tommaso Ciampa.

Result: Pete Dunne defeated T-BAR

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event

After dropping the NXT title to Bron Breakker recently, The Blackheart could be on his way up to the main roster.

Like Pete Dunne, Ciampa has also been featured in dark matches, mainly acting as trial matches for the main roster.

The NXT Star has also been a prominent figure on the Main Event in recent weeks. Ciampa faced off against T-BAR on last week's show, while this week, he took down Akira Tozawa in the main event for the night.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Akira Tozawa

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The program will air on Hulu on Thursday. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy
