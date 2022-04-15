WWE main roster talent debuts at NXT to challenge Cora Jade

This week on NXT, WWE veteran Natalya debuted to interrupt Cora Jade during the latter's promo.

The up-and-coming superstar made an appearance on this week's NXT to address her loss at Stand and Deliver. Expressing how her parents were watching at ringside when she came up short for the title.

The NXT Superstar shared how someday, she plans on becoming one of her idols in the industry. She stated that she wants to become a champion similar to the likes of WWE veterans AJ Lee, Natalya, Bayley, and more.

"The goal remains the same because when I was Eight years old, I wrote in my notebook I was going to become a champion here in WWE and I meant that. No matter what I meant that, and I'm going to work my a** off, bust my a** every single day to get to that reality. Hold that championship in the air and make sure my name is with the rest of the I idolized growing up. AJ Lee, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Bayley, Paige, the list goes on and on and one." said Cora Jade

It was during this time that former WWE Women's Champion Natalya made a shocking entrance. The Queen of Harts went on to say how she has mentored and competed with talented women but sees Cora as the future of NXT, before slapping the superstar after calling the future "bleak."

"Trust me when I tell you this, I have mentored, I have trained, and I have competed against some of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. And I look around backstage, I look at the women's locker room, and I see the landscape. Cora you are the future of the NXT Women's division. It's you. But the future is bleak." said Natalya

The decade-long veteran then put Jade in a Sharpshooter, prompting officials to come out and put a stop to the attack.

Nattie then cut a promo backstage with other NXT female superstars, where it was revealed that "The BOAT" has arrived

Cora Jade will not be facing Natalya

Tatum Paxley challenged the veteran during a backstage segment, saying she would step up by competing with the best of all time. Despite the confrontation with Cora Jade, it was later on revealed that Natalya will be facing Paxley for her first match on the brand.

It's still unknown whether or not Cora Jade will have a rivalry with her childhood idol or if this was just a one-time meet-up. Still, Natalya's experience and knowledge will be a powerful addition to the women's locker room.

