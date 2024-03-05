WWE maintains impressive streak heading into RAW

WWE is currently at its peak, with shows doing unprecedented numbers week after week. According to a recent report, the upcoming edition of the Monday Night RAW is already sold out.

The Stamford-based company has been at an all-time high over the past few years since Triple H took over as Head of Creative in 2022. Things have only gotten better following the merger with UFC last September. With WWE's biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania XL, around the corner, the company is doing great numbers.

According to a recent tweet from WrestleTix, tonight's episode of red brand has sold out. The show will be live from Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas, and the tweet noted that over 13,500 tickets have been distributed. It also marks WWE's fifth consecutive television show to reach full capacity.

However, the October 20, 2023, edition of SmackDown held at the same venue had an attendance of 14,149. The difference has arisen due to a temporary reduction in available seating due to the installation of the WrestleMania sign within the arena.

Highly anticipated matches announced for WWE RAW tonight

The March 4, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW will air from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Stamford-based company has thus far announced two singles matches for the show.

In one of the matches, Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Jey Uso. The two superstars have been involved in a rivalry ever since the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion left SmackDown to join the red brand last year.

The two veteran performers have faced each other on three separate occasions since Uso's arrival on the red brand, with The Scottish Warrior winning all the matches. The former World Champion would look to maintain his winning record against the former Bloodline member.

Another match scheduled for tonight is Becky Lynch facing Nia Jax. Last week on RAW, The Irresistible Force attacked The Man during the latter's confrontation with her WrestleMania XL opponent, Rhea Ripley, setting up a match for this week's edition of the red brand.

