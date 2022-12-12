WWE majorly botches number one contenders match announcement ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will face each other in a number one contender's match for the WWE United States Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday night RAW. However, the company seems to have made a huge mistake while advertising the match on its official Twitter page.

Austin Theory reclaimed the United States Championship after defeating The Visionary and The All Mighty in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series WarGames. Since then, The Architect has been attempting to reclaim the championship, but Lashley is determined to derail his efforts.

WWE has announced that Rollins and Lashley will face off in a number one contender's match for the United States Championship, but they made a huge mistake when announcing the match on Twitter, writing that the bout will be for the United States Championship itself.

Seth Rollins will face Bobby Lashley on RAW to determine the number one contender for the U.S title

Who will emerge as the top contender to face Austin Theory for the US Championship? We must wait and watch the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW to find out.

WWE has elevated Austin Theory to the top spot on the flagship show

With Roman Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal Championships, the United States Championship serves as RAW's top men's title.

Austin Theory won Money in the Bank this year but was unable to cash in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. However, he managed to reclaim the title at Survivor Series WarGames in a grueling Triple Threat match against his former mentor Seth Rollins and The All Mighty.

Since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in, the young star has undergone a character shift, as he is no longer taking selfies and is instead seen as a highly motivated and confident individual. He is currently in a feud with top WWE stars who have their own agenda in relation to the U.S. title.

Theory has also been rumored to be a potential opponent for the returning John Cena. If that turns out to be true, it would give the 25-year-old the recognition of a lifetime and possibly mark a passing of the torch from the 16-time world champion.

Who do you want to win the United States Championship? Let us know in the comments!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes