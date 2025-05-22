WWE could make real-life conflict into a storyline to help ex-champion return, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

If certain conditions are met, a former champion in WWE could return to the company. However, Teddy Long believes that the potential conflict arising from these conditions could lead to a storyline.

The ex-champion being discussed is Matt Cardona, who has talked about returning to the company quite recently. However, he has made it clear that he won't be taking up 'Zack Ryder' again. This could cause issues in his return, which has led to much discussion in pro-wrestling circles.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long proposed that the conflict could be made into a storyline. He said:

"They could do something else, too, you know. Like, they wanna bring him in as Zack Ryder, he refuses it. You know, now you start a storyline right there, 'you know... Now this is who you really are, we know who you really are;' that's an impostor. Well, no, it's not, I am Matt Cardona. Well, if that ain't who you are... Know what I mean? Start something, make something out of it, you know, if you are gonna make him use it," Long noted. [4:43 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks Matt Cardona should just return on WWE's terms

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, he would apparently not have put down any conditions if he were in Matt Cardona's shoes.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that he would have just accepted all of WWE's terms and conditions to return. He said:

"I am the other way around. If WWE says, 'We are gonna give you these six figures, come on in, but we need you back as Zack Ryder,' I would be crazy to say no. That's just my feeling," Apter said. [3:56 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Matt Cardona will return to the company soon.

