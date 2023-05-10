WWE could make Roman Reigns an even bigger star, explains Hall of Famer

Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer Magnum T.A. recently explained how WWE could make Roman Reigns an "even bigger star."

Roman Reigns has been one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling for three years now. He has held the coveted Undisputed WWE Championship for nearly 1000 days, and just when it looks like he can't become a bigger star, one veteran explained how the company could make that happen.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Magnum T.A. explained how it is much easier to get over nowadays than 20 years ago.

"I think today, if someone had that belief in the system and was dedicated enough to it, and was given an opportunity, you could get over today bigger than anybody's ever been over in the last 20 years," Magnum said. "Everybody knows it's a work, but you could, hands down, walk into a program and convince them that it's a shoot."

He continued to say that the WWE could make Roman Reigns an even bigger star by making it look like he went off-script:

"They could work a program that made it look like he went off-script and flipped, and just said, 'You know what? I am the world champion, and I'll hold it as long as I want to, and somebody is going to have to come take it from me, because I'm not giving it up,'" Magnum continued. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Ava Raine will join Roman Reigns' faction, says a family member

The Bloodline faction consists of all Reigns' family members, such as Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Speaking on The Be Someone podcast, Umaga's son Zilla Fatu said Ava Raine will soon join The Bloodline.

"Just something along the lines of Ava. That's Rock's daughter. Something along with her. She's in NXT. We're the same age. So they might have her in the — I know they're gonna put her in The Bloodline eventually. But, you know, me, her, Solo [Sikoa]." (H/T POST Wrestling)

While Roman Reigns is the top guy in the company, it will be interesting to see if WWE can make him a bigger star.

Do you think Reigns can become a bigger star in the WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes