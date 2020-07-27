WWE makes a big announcement about Dominik Mysterio for RAW

Rey Mysterio may have lost the Eye for an Eye match, but his son Dominik is coming to RAW to get some retribution against Seth Rollins.

WWE announced that Rey Mysterio's son would appear on Monday Night RAW to confront Seth Rollins. The company hyped up the segment with the following preview:

After a grotesque victory over Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins declared that no one was left to "stand in the way of the greater good." But there's one more man willing to defy The Monday Night Messiah. Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, is coming to Raw to confront Rollins this Monday night. The Black Hand of Raw defeated Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, extracting his eye in the disturbing, first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The next night, Rollins said Raw was now "free to fulfill its potential," and he drew the ire of Aleister Black after blaming the WWE Universe and Rey Mysterio himself for Rollins' actions. But Black, too, suffered the wrath of Rollins and Murphy, who targeted his arm in a vicious attack after their one-on-one match. With The Monday Night Messiah having taken out his father, Dominik is sure to be less than cordial. But can he avoid a similar fate?

Could WWE be building up towards Dominik's in-ring debut at SummerSlam? Will Rey Mysterio make a miraculous return on this week's RAW? In what could be the biggest swerve of them all, could Dominik pull off a turn and become a disciple of the Monday Night Messiah? The upcoming segment should give us all the answers, or at least, a few much-needed hints.

What else to expect from the next episode of RAW?

WWE also announced that Randy Orton would be opening the next episode of RAW by revealing the identity of his next victim, which according to rumors, is set to be Drew McIntyre.

.@RandyOrton is ready to 𝙠𝙞𝙘𝙠 off #WWERaw tomorrow night by announcing his next target!



WHO could it be?!https://t.co/xOY1JjLuXX pic.twitter.com/rVnD4vCNOI — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2020

As for the WWE Champion, he would face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, and the Scottish Psychopath will announce the stipulation of the contest before the match begins.

A triple threat tag team match to determine the tag team championship opponents for The Street Profits at SummerSlam has also been booked for RAW. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet, Andrade & Angel Garza and The Viking Raiders will battle it out for a SummerSlam title shot.

Advertisement

Last but certainly not the least, the show is being built around the RAW Women's title rematch from Extreme Rules between Asuka and Sasha Banks.