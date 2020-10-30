WWE makes a big announcement about Jey Uso for the SmackDown after Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns was at this destructive and ruthless best at Hell in a Cell as the SmackDown Superstar retained his Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief forced Jey Uso to utter the words 'I Quit' in a match that heavily focused on the storytelling elements of pro wrestling.

The match was built around one of the Samoan cousins facing the consequences if they lose, and Jey Uso unfortunately found himself on the wrong end of the bargain.

WWE has now announced a big segment for Jey Uso for the SmackDown episode after Hell in a Cell. As advertised, Jey Uso will face the consequences of losing to Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, and as noted by WWE, they will be 'extremely serious.'

WWE's preview for the segment said the following:

At the conclusion of Friday Night SmackDown last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns laid out the extremely serious consequences that his cousin Jey Uso would face if and when he lost in their Universal Title Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match. Paul Heyman echoed this sentiment prior to WWE Hell in a Cell, stating that Uso would essentially become an "indentured servant." After Jey was forced to say "I quit" in order to save his brother Jimmy on Sunday, what will happen next between him and his cousin? Will Jey finally pay the consequences for losing to Reigns?

What's next for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on SmackDown?

As reported recently by WrestlingNews.co, WWE still plans to have a faction led by Roman Reigns, including The Usos.

Jey and Jimmy Uso would initially be reluctant to follow the Tribal Chief's orders, but they would eventually be in Reigns' corner. The long-term goal is to reportedly put the SmackDown Tag Team titles on The Usos, and that would only happen after the injured Jimmy Uso is cleared to wrestle again in 2021.

Heyman stated that Jey Uso could become the 'indentured servant' of Roman Reigns if he loses at Hell in a Cell, and that could be what happens during the announced segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Jey Uso has no option but to accept whatever Roman Reigns has in store for him.