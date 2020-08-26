WWE makes big announcements for the next episode of NXT

WWE has announced various matches and segments for the upcoming episode of NXT.

The new NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off the show alongside Scarlett. Breezango will also get a much-deserved shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship in a match against Imperium. Santos Escobar will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Isiah "Swerve" Scott.

The new North American Champion Damian Priest is also scheduled to make an appearance. One of the biggest matches of the episode would feature the team of Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a tag team contest against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Here's the current lineup for the first episode of NXT after NXT TakeOver: XXX:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett to begin the show

Santos Escobar (C) vs. Isiah "Swerve" Scott (NXT Cruiserweight Championship)

Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Imperium (C) vs. Breezango (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

Appearance from NXT North American Champion Damian Priest

Days removed from the biggest win of his promising career, what's next for the new North American Champion @ArcherOfInfamy?



Find out Wednesday, 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/KY8MmNq5Pv pic.twitter.com/HKTIoJ6Lbj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020

Advertisement

The reported WWE appearance of Wade Barrett on NXT

As reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Wade Barrett would also be making an appearance on NXT's upcoming episode to join the announce team.

It was noted in the report that Barrett has not signed a full-time contract and his NXT appearance is part of a one-off deal. WWE is yet to confirm the appearance, which is pretty much set to happen at this point. Wade Barrett, real name Stu Bennett, has not wrestled since leaving WWE in 2016.

He has focussed on building up his acting career. However, Barrett did some announcing duties for National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) not too long ago.

Wade Barrett's return, two title matches, and one big women's tag team match makes the next installment of NXT indeed seem like a big deal.

With Keith Lee moving to RAW, we should also get to know the identity of Karrion Kross' first title challenger. The same goes for Damian Priest, who would have a target on his back following the North American title victory.

The follow-up episode to NXT TakeOver: XXX is expected to have big angles that would shape the storylines for the next few weeks.