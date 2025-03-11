WWE makes big botch with Seth Rollins on RAW

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 11, 2025 02:43 GMT
WWE RAW saw a huge botch tonight featuring Seth Rollins [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE RAW saw a huge botch tonight featuring Seth Rollins [Image credits: WWE.com]

On tonight's episode of RAW, WWE made a big mistake with Seth Rollins. The Visionary was in the middle of his Steel Cage match with CM Punk when the mistake occurred.

Ad

Things were heated from the start tonight between Punk and Rollins. More than picking up the win, this has been about hurting each other, both physically and mentally, and one of these mind games led to the botch.

At one point, CM Punk had a clear advantage. He was standing right next to the open Steel Cage door and could have walked out for the win. Instead, he chose to copy Seth Rollins, who was in the same position a while earlier and mock him, asking him to try and escape the contraption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rollins was not one to take such disrespect, so he retorted. Instead of attacking The Voice of the Voiceless or verbally abusing him, he chose to show him the middle finger. This is where the botch happened, as WWE, which does not show such things on TV, tried to censor it by cutting it out.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Unfortunately, their timing was a bit off. The video cut back to the 38-year-old just as he was about to put the finger down.

Ad

The same issue occurred when CM Punk showed Seth Rollins the finger when their roles were reversed earlier. Considering WWE is still rated TV-PG, such actions won't fly. That being said, the two superstars are unlikely to suffer any consequences.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी