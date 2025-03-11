WWE makes big botch with Seth Rollins on RAW

On tonight's episode of RAW, WWE made a big mistake with Seth Rollins. The Visionary was in the middle of his Steel Cage match with CM Punk when the mistake occurred.

Ad

Things were heated from the start tonight between Punk and Rollins. More than picking up the win, this has been about hurting each other, both physically and mentally, and one of these mind games led to the botch.

At one point, CM Punk had a clear advantage. He was standing right next to the open Steel Cage door and could have walked out for the win. Instead, he chose to copy Seth Rollins, who was in the same position a while earlier and mock him, asking him to try and escape the contraption.

Ad

Trending

Rollins was not one to take such disrespect, so he retorted. Instead of attacking The Voice of the Voiceless or verbally abusing him, he chose to show him the middle finger. This is where the botch happened, as WWE, which does not show such things on TV, tried to censor it by cutting it out.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Unfortunately, their timing was a bit off. The video cut back to the 38-year-old just as he was about to put the finger down.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The same issue occurred when CM Punk showed Seth Rollins the finger when their roles were reversed earlier. Considering WWE is still rated TV-PG, such actions won't fly. That being said, the two superstars are unlikely to suffer any consequences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback