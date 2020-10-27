WWE makes a big change to Alexa Bliss' entrance theme song

The sinister avatar of Alexa Bliss is currently one of the best characters in all of professional wrestling, and the former Women's Champion has risen to the occasion by delivering jaw-dropping performances every week.

WWE is also doing their bit in putting over Alexa Bliss' darker character as the company made a significant change to her entrance theme song. WWE introduced a remixed version of Alexa Bliss' 'Spiteful' theme song on RAW, which fits right in with her new persona.

Alexa Bliss wasn't the only Superstar whose entrance theme was changed as her former tag team partner Nikki Cross also debuted a new theme on RAW's latest episode.

What did Alexa Bliss do on the RAW after Hell in a Cell?

Randy Orton was the special guest on 'A Moment of Bliss' with Alexa Bliss, which was the closing segment of RAW.

WWE built up to the main event segment throughout the night while also teasing the possibility of Bray Wyatt confronting Randy Orton. During the Firefly Fun House segment from earlier on in the show, Wyatt referenced Orton burning his house down years ago, and it was a great callback.

Alexa Bliss also mentioned the incident during her promo in the RAW's final segment before Drew McIntyre hit the ring to attack the new WWE Champion. Bliss laughed maniacally as McIntyre and Orton brawled in the ring.

The lights went off, and The Fiend was shown standing behind Randy Orton on the ramp. The Legend Killer headed straight for the ring and continued his brawl with McIntyre. The show went off the air with McIntyre trying to shove a pen into Orton's eye.

The Fiend doesn't forget the people who have hurt Bray Wyatt in the past, and Randy Orton is undoubtedly on the list. A WWE Championship feud between the former partners-turned-foes looks inevitable. However, McIntyre is also not done with Orton just yet.

As for the WWE Champion, he is scheduled for a huge Survivor Series showdown.

Amid all the chaos, Alexa Bliss once again portrayed her impressive acting chops on RAW, and the remixed theme song would only help improve her on-screen act moving forward.