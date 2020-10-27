WWE Survivor Series 2020: Current match card, Roman Reigns' opponent, The Undertaker, and more

WWE has wasted no time whatsoever in filling up the Survivor Series match card. The RAW after Hell in a Cell had several significant announcements regarding the match card for Survivor Series, and as expected, the company confirmed many Champion vs. Champion matches.

The biggest announcement was about Roman Reigns going up against Roman Reigns in a battle between the World Champions. Sasha Banks will also face a familiar face in Asuka at the Survivor Series PPV.

Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn will square off against each other in a match featuring the mid-card Champions. The Tag Team Champions of both brands, New Day and The Street Profits, will also mix things up at Survivor Series.

In addition to the Champion vs. Champion bouts, the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches will also be featured at the PPV. WWE conducted three qualifying matches to determine the Superstars who will take up the spots on Team RAW.

The Women's team of RAW was also confirmed on the latest episode of RAW.

Given below is the updated Survivor Series 2020 match card:

Bobby Lashley (United States Champion) vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Champion) - (Champion vs. Champion) Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion) vs. Asuka (RAW Women's Champion) - (Champion vs. Champion) Randy Orton (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) - (Champion vs. Champion) New Day (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs. Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) - (Champion vs. Champion) Team RAW (Sheamus, Keith Lee, AJ Styles, TBD, TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD) - (5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match) Team RAW (Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD) - (5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match)

While there has been no confirmation from WWE's side, NXT might not be involved in Survivor Series this year.

It should also be noted that the Survivor Series PPV will also be built to celebrate The Undertaker's 30th anniversary, and the Deadman is rumored to make a special appearance at the show.

The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show.



A source states as of now, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 20, 2020

WWE could even add a tag team elimination match to the PPV soon to further stack up the card. The Superstars on Team SmackDown should ideally be chosen via qualifying matches, and the complete Survivor Series match card would be revealed in the upcoming few weeks.

