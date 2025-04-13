WWE makes big change to match graphic of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE has made a change to the match graphic for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. The change was made shortly after Paul Heyman revealed he would be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

For months on end, fans were wondering what was the favor that Heyman owed Punk. It was finally revealed last week when Punk stated that Heyman was going to be in his corner at The Show of Shows.

Now, WWE has made a change to the match graphic for the highly anticipated Triple Threat match at 'Mania. Heyman is now in Punk's corner instead of Reigns's.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

CM Punk is not back in WWE to make friends

Punk has been back in World Wrestling Entertainment for over a year now. He has done quite well for himself so far during his current run and will finally headline a WrestleMania.

Last year, he spoke with Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour podcast and opened up about his relationship with Roman Reigns, one of his WrestleMania 41 opponents. Here's what he said:

Ad

"It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. I have some friends from my prior ten years. If I make friends along the way, that’s sprinkles on top of the cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money. The ironic thing about that. You wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns five years ago, and the duo created The Bloodline, one of the greatest factions in the history of pro wrestling. It would be interesting to see the OTC's reaction when he sees Heyman coming out to the ring with Punk at The Show of Shows. Fans are quite excited to see Punk, Reigns, and Rollins lock horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More