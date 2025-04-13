WWE makes big change to match graphic of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE has made a change to the match graphic for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. The change was made shortly after Paul Heyman revealed he would be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41.
For months on end, fans were wondering what was the favor that Heyman owed Punk. It was finally revealed last week when Punk stated that Heyman was going to be in his corner at The Show of Shows.
Now, WWE has made a change to the match graphic for the highly anticipated Triple Threat match at 'Mania. Heyman is now in Punk's corner instead of Reigns's.
CM Punk is not back in WWE to make friends
Punk has been back in World Wrestling Entertainment for over a year now. He has done quite well for himself so far during his current run and will finally headline a WrestleMania.
Last year, he spoke with Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour podcast and opened up about his relationship with Roman Reigns, one of his WrestleMania 41 opponents. Here's what he said:
"It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. I have some friends from my prior ten years. If I make friends along the way, that’s sprinkles on top of the cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money. The ironic thing about that. You wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with." [H/T Fightful]
Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns five years ago, and the duo created The Bloodline, one of the greatest factions in the history of pro wrestling. It would be interesting to see the OTC's reaction when he sees Heyman coming out to the ring with Punk at The Show of Shows. Fans are quite excited to see Punk, Reigns, and Rollins lock horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.