WWE makes big tease after Roman Reigns defeats Finn Balor on SmackDown

WWE made a big tease after Roman Reigns defeated Finn Balor on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It appears as if we are set to see the return of Balor's Demon persona.

Roman Reigns took on Finn Balor on WWE SmackDown with the Universal title on the line. The finish to the match saw Reigns applying the Guillotine on Balor, with the latter eventually passing out, thus giving the victory to The Tribal Chief.

As Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman headed back, the arena turned red for a brief period, and fans in attendance could hear the sound of a heartbeat.

WWE posted a GIF of the visual on its official Twitter handle.

Reigns was surprised with what happened and proceeded to head towards the backstage area as SmackDown went off the air.

Is "The Demon" about to return to dethrone Roman Reigns?

After what happened on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, one has to wonder if Finn Balor has decided to use his trump card for another battle against The Tribal Chief.

Finn Balor hasn't used "The Demon" persona in a long time, and his fans would love to see him bring the character back.

Balor has previously opened up about the future of "The Demon" character and suggested he would bring back the persona somewhere down the line.

"You're hitting me with the hard questions. Yeah, obviously I feel like The Demon definitely has a future but right now, I'm very focused on, you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we're going, but I'm sure we'll get back to The Demon at some stage," said Balor.

WWE Extreme Rules is set for September 26, 2021. It looks like the fans might get to see Roman Reigns defend his Universal title against "The Demon" Finn Balor at the pay-per-view.

What do you think of WWE's tease about the possible return of "The Demon"? What would be your reaction if Balor brings back "The Demon" against Roman Reigns and ends up losing this time around as well?

