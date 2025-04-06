WWE makes blockbuster announcement on Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio celebrated his 28th birthday on April 5, 2025. Currently, he is part of an Intercontinental Title storyline alongside Finn Balor, Penta, and the champion Bron Breakker. Before Monday Night RAW, the company made a massive announcement about "Dirty" Dom.

Dominik Mysterio has been helping Finn Balor in his Intercontinental Title pursuit. In the process, the 28-year-old superstar has made a new enemy in the form of Penta. Dominik initially wanted to add the luchador to The Judgment Day before The Prince rejected the pitch.

Last week on RAW, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio captured a monumental win over Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team bout. Thanks to Dominik’s distraction, Balor became the first WWE Superstar to pin El Zero Miedo in the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, the luchador has been at odds with "Dirty" Dom.

Penta shared an Instagram post a couple of hours ago, revealing he will face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The former AEW star wants to give his rival a "belated" birthday gift.

“THIS MONDAY ON RAW 🔥🔥🔥, watch me give Dominik a belated birthday present,” wrote Penta.

Dominik Mysterio discloses if he wants to be part of a potential WWE Intercontinental Title contest

WrestleMania 41 is inching closer, and Dominik Mysterio still doesn't have a match at The Show of Shows. In an interview with Khel India at the Netflix India office, Dominik made a bold statement regarding his involvement in a potential Intercontinental Championship bout.

“Oh, I have no business in that. I think right now the priority is to help Finn [Balor] win the IC Title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. But yeah, we'll see what happens," said Dominik Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio once again finds a way to outsmart Penta and capture a win.

