WWE makes CM Punk announcement; reveals return details

CM Punk made a cameo appearance on this week's RAW, but that apart he has been absent from TV for the past few weeks. Now, WWE has made a huge announcement regarding The Straight Edge Superstar.

Ad

In the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41, CM Punk went up against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. During the bout, Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns and aligned himself with Rollins. The following week on WWE RAW, The Visionary addressed his win at WrestleMania 41, but he was interrupted by Punk. The Architect was able to take out The Second City Saint, and Reigns also came out, but was ambushed by Bron Breakker instead. The Best in the World was not seen on television programming since then, before the latest edition of the red brand.

Ad

Trending

Tonight at Backlash 2025, WWE announced that Punk would return next week on RAW to address the fans for the first time since his loss at WrestleMania 41. While he did show up on the RAW after WrestleMania and this week, he didn't address the fans regarding the betrayal from Paul Heyman at The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what CM Punk will have to say on RAW next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More