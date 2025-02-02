WWE makes drastic Brock Lesnar decision following recent lawsuit update

Brock Lesnar was named in the most recent update of Janel Grant's lawsuit ahead of WWE Royal Rumble, and it seems that this could have been a major strike against him with the company.

Lesnar wasn't one of the entrants in the match, which was a surprise to some fans, but the company has also reduced all of his merchandise in its WWE Shop and Euroshop online stores.

WWE has made a drastic decision

It seems that the company could be looking to get rid of all of the merch left in its warehouses, which could be because they are aware that he will not be making his return. Lesnar is the only star who has almost his entire page reduced following Royal Rumble 2025, with his shirts as low as $8 when they would usually be around $30.

Brock Lesnar's WWE future continues to look bleak after almost two years away from the ring

Brock Lesnar was featured in the cold open for WWE RAW ahead of its launch on Netflix last month, which many fans saw as a massive step forward, but the recent updates to Janel Grant's lawsuit seem to continue to play a part in Lesnar being kept away from TV.

Many fans pushed for Lesnar to finally get the dream match that was set up at the 2023 Royal Rumble against Gunther at WrestleMania 41, but it's now almost two years since The Beast Incarnate was on WWE TV, and it appears that the company has moved forward without him.

While the move to Netflix means that WWE no longer has to appease its sponsors, the company still has to have Lesnar's return approved by its legal team, which appears to be the stumbling block with everything that is still going on with him outside of the ring.

