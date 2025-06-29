WWE makes an embarrassing botch following Tonga Loa’s sudden return 

One of the many surprises at Night of Champions 2025 was the unexpected WWE return of Tonga Loa, who showed up to help Solo Sikoa in his match against Jacob Fatu. However, the promotion botched his name on social media, where they referred to him as Tanga Loa, the moniker he went by during his NJPW days.

Solo Sikoa challenged Jacob Fatu for the US Title at the Riyadh premium live event. Though none had expected Sikoa to end Fatu's reign, the former managed to pull off a miraculous win, thanks to several interferences during the match.

JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and the debuting Hikuleo (Tala Tonga) were among the stars who came out to assist Solo Sikoa. Following a chokeslam by Hikuleo to Fatu onto the announcers table, Sikoa took out The Samoan Werewolf with a Samoan Spike for the win. Though the whole match went smoothly, WWE seems to have committed a massive botch during Tonga Loa's arrival.

The clip WWE uploaded on its X account referred to The Bloodline member as Tanga Loa, his name from his days in Japan. Check it out below.

The return marked Tonga Loa's first TV appearance in seven months after suffering a torn bicep during the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. It remains to be seen if this was indeed a botch or an actual name change. The company's website, though, still shows his name as Tonga Loa.

