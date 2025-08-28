WWE makes heartbreaking comment about John Cena's retirement

WWE has shared a heart-wrenching comment about John Cena's retirement on its official X handle. Cena is set to retire in late 2025.
The Cenation Leader has less than a dozen dates left before he finally calls it quits in December 2025. The WWE legend will wrestle his final WWE match in four months, and fans are quite emotional over his upcoming exit from the squared circle.
World Wrestling Entertainment recently shared a clip from WWE: Unreal featuring John Cena. An emotional message was shared in the caption of the post, as can be seen below:
"We’re not ready to say goodbye to @JohnCena yet 😭 All episodes of #WWEUnreal NOW PLAYING on @netflix."
Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!
John Cena opens up about his WWE goal
The former WWE Champion recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He spoke candidly about his final match and said his goal in WWE has always been to leave the promotion better than he found it.
"That clip you saw was by mistake. The Undertaker was sick," he said. "No kidding. I've just always kind of been reliable and showing up and doing whatever I'm asked. And I really want this tour to be not only special - it'll always be special for me because you guys are out there. I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it." [H/T - Today]
Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. He was then attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar as The Biggest Party of The Summer came to a close.
Cena and Lesnar have been bitter rivals over the years, and one final showdown between the duo is on the horizon before Cena's eventual exit from pro wrestling.
Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!