WWE makes a huge announcement on Cody Rhodes after he attacked John Cena

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 05, 2025 05:17 GMT
Rhodes 1-0 Cena (Image via WWE.com)

WWE has made an interesting announcement on Cody Rhodes, following his interesting few weeks. The American Nightmare has recovered well from John Cena's beatdown on him, with a string of strong promos.

The two had three in-ring confrontations on RAW in a row, as Rhodes looked better every time. This culminated in a war of words with Cena this week. The Undisputed WWE Champion fought fire with fire, laying some heavy shots on his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Cody didn't back down one bit and even hit Cross Rhodes to stand tall.

While he didn't appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes would be on next week's show. It remains to be seen if it is just him or if John Cena will make a surprise appearance, much like The Rock did during last year's WrestleMania build.

Cody Rhodes was there in Chicago, though. He wrestled after SmackDown went off the air, as he does almost every week, defeating Solo Sikoa for the 22nd time in a row. Meanwhile, WWE has announced other matches and segments for SmackDown next week.

This includes a gauntlet match to determine Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rey Fenix will face Berto after a successful debut tonight, and Drew McIntyre will go face-to-face with Damian Priest.

