WWE makes a huge announcement featuring Becky Lynch amid speculation of her return

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV since last May. While there is no official word on her return, the company recently named The Man to the list of its top 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of all time.

The Irish star last competed on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW, where she failed to recapture the Women's World Title from Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. Lynch took a hiatus from pro wrestling after the loss, with her contract with the company also coming to an end a few days later. As per reports, she has inked a new deal with the promotion and could soon make her comeback.

Amid the speculation of her return, WWE recently made an announcement featuring Becky Lynch. The Man vs. Bianca Belair at 'Mania 38 was named the 36th Greatest WrestleMania match of all time in the company's top 50 list.

Lynch and Belair put on an enthralling match at WrestleMania 38, where The EST defeated The Man after a lengthy rivalry to win the RAW Women's Championship. They also faced off at SummerSlam later that year, when Bianca once again came out on top while Becky turned babyface.

Seth Rollins provided an update on Becky Lynch's return to WWE

Becky Lynch has stayed off the wrestling radar since her match against Liv Morgan last year.

While Morgan has claimed multiple times that she retired The Man, Seth Rollins clarified that his wife has not hung up her boots and will soon be making her much-awaited return:

"She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated female WWE Superstars. However, it seems like the company will be heading into WrestleMania 41 without her. The former Women's Champion could make her return on the RAW after 'Mania like many notable names have in the past.

