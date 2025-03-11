Wrestling fans are yet to fully come to terms with John Cena's shocking turn to the dark side at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he stunned the world by aligning with The Rock. Now, The Leader of Cenation's first appearance since his heel turn has been officially confirmed for next week's WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes, who was a victim of the brutal assault by John Cena and The Final Boss, addressed the situation on last Friday's SmackDown and the latest RAW. However, fans had been waiting with bated breath to see Cena himself explain the reason behind his decision to align with The Rock. This could finally come true at next Monday's RAW, which emanates from Brussels, Belgium.

WWE made the huge announcement that Cena would be present at the Brussels show and is supposed to have a confrontation with Cody Rhodes. The star will possibly reveal his intentions following his vicious attack.

Check out the announcement below:

After Cody revealed that Cena will appear next week in his promo on RAW, WWE has now confirmed that the two would indeed be under the same roof and could potentially even engage in a war of words. Moreover, considering how heated the feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has become in no time, it won't be a surprise to see the two megastars even possibly come to blows.

It'll also be worth noting if The Rock, too, makes an announced appearance at the Brussels show to confront Cody alongside Cena.

