WWE Makes a Huge Cody Rhodes Announcement After RAW

Cody Rhodes is back on top of the WWE mountain after dethroning John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. Now, the Stamford-based promotion has announced that Cody will make his first appearance as champion on this week's episode of SmackDown.While many expected The American Nightmare to embrace his dark side at The Biggest Party of the Summer, that didn't happen. He continued his babyface ways even after defeating John Cena in an unforgettable match, clearing the ring for him to share an emotional moment with fans.Now, Cody Rhodes has been announced to address fans on SmackDown. His SummerSlam opponent, John Cena, has also been announced for the same, where he could talk about the post-match attack by a returning Brock Lesnar.It'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for Cody Rhodes. There's a chance he could be confronted by prospective new challengers for his recently won Undisputed WWE Championship. Many popular heels on the blue brand could step up as strong opponents for The American Nightmare.The likes of Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and even Carmelo Hayes, among others, could try to get a shot at his title at Clash in Parish 2025 on August 31.