WWE Makes a Huge Cody Rhodes Announcement After RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:51 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. (Image credits - WWE's official website)

Cody Rhodes is back on top of the WWE mountain after dethroning John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. Now, the Stamford-based promotion has announced that Cody will make his first appearance as champion on this week's episode of SmackDown.

While many expected The American Nightmare to embrace his dark side at The Biggest Party of the Summer, that didn't happen. He continued his babyface ways even after defeating John Cena in an unforgettable match, clearing the ring for him to share an emotional moment with fans.

Now, Cody Rhodes has been announced to address fans on SmackDown. His SummerSlam opponent, John Cena, has also been announced for the same, where he could talk about the post-match attack by a returning Brock Lesnar.

It'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for Cody Rhodes. There's a chance he could be confronted by prospective new challengers for his recently won Undisputed WWE Championship. Many popular heels on the blue brand could step up as strong opponents for The American Nightmare.

The likes of Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and even Carmelo Hayes, among others, could try to get a shot at his title at Clash in Parish 2025 on August 31.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

