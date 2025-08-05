  • home icon
  • Michael Cole Announces 5-Time WWE United States Champion Will Be Making an Appearance on SmackDown

Michael Cole Announces 5-Time WWE United States Champion Will Be Making an Appearance on SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:16 GMT
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is the rearview mirror, and fans want to know what's next for John Cena. Michael Cole has dropped a bombshell announcement on the five-time United States Champion.

The Cenation Leader's 105-day title reign ended abruptly at the hands of Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight during Night Two of SummerSlam this year.

However, it wasn't just the title change that caught the attention of the WWE Universe. Brock Lesnar's return during the closing moments became the biggest takeaway from the show.

The Beast Incarnate renewed his old rivalry with the Cenation Leader, dropping him with an F5.

After a forgettable night, John Cena will make an appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Michael Cole made it official during the fallout episode of RAW after SummerSlam and said the Franchise Player will "discuss the situation" that went down at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As for The Beast Incarnate, there's no word on whether he will be returning to the blue brand this week.

Interestingly, Michael Cole revealed Nick Khan and Triple H reached out to Brock Lesnar several weeks ago, as they felt it was time for him to come home, to which the former Universal Champion replied, "Let's do it."

It seems like WWE will revisit the famous rivalry between Cena and Lesnar on the road to Clash in Paris on August 31.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
