WWE makes huge Hall of Fame announcement; finally clarifies details

WWE has now dropped the details about the Hall of Fame that fans have been waiting for. The company has made the announcement.

The 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony has been scheduled to take place during WrestleMania weekend for a while, but fans were waiting to find out when exactly it would happen.

Now, following the latest announcement, they know when it is happening. WWE announced earlier today that it will take place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, April 18. Not only that, the show is set to start at 10 PM PST or 1 AM EST. The resort's 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater will host the show.

The tickets for the WWE show will go on sale on Wednesday, March 12, exclusively on Ticketmaster. After this, the public can access tickets on Friday, March 14.

The show is now set to take place hours after the end of SmackDown that same night. The SmackDown show is set to end 2 hours before the Hall of Fame ceremony.

For the moment, Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger have been announced as the inductees for this year. More stars will be announced for the Hall of Fame in the coming weeks leading up to the show.

