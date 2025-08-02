WWE makes huge Roman Reigns botch during SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 surprisingly kicked off with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. It seems that the match already set the tone for the night with the company botching Reigns' entrance pyro.When Roman was in the ring, his pyro was completely mistimed and went off when he was out of position. Reigns was unfazed by the error and turned to Jey Uso to continue their entrance despite the miscue.Roman Reigns came out for the match after his cousin Jey and was probably happy he didn't have to wait in the ring for Uso, since he made his way across the MetLife Stadium as part of his lengthy entrance to enjoy the moment with the fans.It was also strange to see Roman Reigns heading out to the ring on his own. He came out at WrestleMania alone because Paul Heyman opted to walk out with CM Punk as he owed him a favor, but this is the first time he has truly shown that he is alone.Despite this, Jey Uso was in the ring there to acknowledge his Tribal Chief to show him some support as he headed down the ramp.