WWE makes huge Solo Sikoa botch on SmackDown after arrest

WWE is all about storytelling, and as such, they tell stories with their top wrestlers, including Solo Sikoa. However, there are times when the company makes a botch, and this leads to mistakes in the story, leaving gaps that no longer make sense.For a long time now, WWE has been telling stories where wrestlers get arrested. Be it under Vince McMahon or Triple H, these sorts of stories have been told. However, whenever these things take place, they are usually followed up by some explanation of how that star was then released from jail. Now, the promotion has made a huge botch with Solo Sikoa, which has exposed the company's current storytelling.Last week, Solo Sikoa was arrested on WWE SmackDown following a storyline in which it was revealed that he had framed Jacob Fatu. There was a car accident to start the show, where Tonga Loa, a member of Sikoa's faction, was injured. Selling the story, he framed Jacob Fatu, who was taken away for questioning. However, he was returned to the show after being cleared of all accusations.Instead, the police arrested Solo Sikoa immediately after a video of the accident had emerged, which pointed out that he was the guilty party. He was taken away and arrested. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sikoa made a major appearance on the show and played a significant role in the proceedings.There was no mention of the arrest, let alone any explanation of how he managed to get out of jail after being arrested. The commentary team did not allude to it either, leaving fans without an answer. This has emerged as a significant flaw in WWE's storytelling, highlighting the lack of continuity in kayfabe.Solo Sikoa is continuing to feud with Jacob Fatu in WWESikoa has been feuding with Jacob Fatu for quite some time now, ever since Fatu cost him at Money in the Bank.The two have been going at it, with the rest of Sikoa's new faction, MFT, also getting involved in the story. They have made things difficult for him, while Fatu has found an alliance with Jimmy Uso.This has still left them outnumbered. It remains to be seen who joins the stars next.