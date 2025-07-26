  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • WWE makes huge Solo Sikoa botch on SmackDown after arrest

WWE makes huge Solo Sikoa botch on SmackDown after arrest

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:26 GMT
WWE has made a huge botch (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE has made a huge botch (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE is all about storytelling, and as such, they tell stories with their top wrestlers, including Solo Sikoa. However, there are times when the company makes a botch, and this leads to mistakes in the story, leaving gaps that no longer make sense.

Ad

For a long time now, WWE has been telling stories where wrestlers get arrested. Be it under Vince McMahon or Triple H, these sorts of stories have been told. However, whenever these things take place, they are usually followed up by some explanation of how that star was then released from jail. Now, the promotion has made a huge botch with Solo Sikoa, which has exposed the company's current storytelling.

Last week, Solo Sikoa was arrested on WWE SmackDown following a storyline in which it was revealed that he had framed Jacob Fatu. There was a car accident to start the show, where Tonga Loa, a member of Sikoa's faction, was injured. Selling the story, he framed Jacob Fatu, who was taken away for questioning. However, he was returned to the show after being cleared of all accusations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Instead, the police arrested Solo Sikoa immediately after a video of the accident had emerged, which pointed out that he was the guilty party. He was taken away and arrested. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sikoa made a major appearance on the show and played a significant role in the proceedings.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

There was no mention of the arrest, let alone any explanation of how he managed to get out of jail after being arrested. The commentary team did not allude to it either, leaving fans without an answer. This has emerged as a significant flaw in WWE's storytelling, highlighting the lack of continuity in kayfabe.

Solo Sikoa is continuing to feud with Jacob Fatu in WWE

Sikoa has been feuding with Jacob Fatu for quite some time now, ever since Fatu cost him at Money in the Bank.

Ad

The two have been going at it, with the rest of Sikoa's new faction, MFT, also getting involved in the story. They have made things difficult for him, while Fatu has found an alliance with Jimmy Uso.

This has still left them outnumbered. It remains to be seen who joins the stars next.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications