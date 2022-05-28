WWE makes interesting backstage botch this week on SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Shotzi was locked in the women's locker room by Aliyah. The door to the locker room was later shown to have a throwback sign on the door.

When the cameras showed Aliyah, she was holding the key to the locker room, the sign on the door read 'SmackDown Live.' It's been several years since WWE rebranded, following the success of the newly branded live episode of the show, and moved the show back to a Friday night.

The show has been called Friday Night SmackDown since moving to FOX, and the retired name has since been removed from promotions. It appears that despite the show changing names around three years ago, WWE is yet to update its backstage signs.

Shotzi was able to talk Natalya and Shayna Baszler into attacking Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey on SmackDown

Blackheart has been upset about being overlooked for several weeks, but she decided to do something about it this week and rallied Natalya and Shayna Baszler to go against Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez.

Shotzi was hoping that she would be able to head to the ring and take out the two women and go on to earn her shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. This wasn't the case since she was locked in the locker room by Aliyah.

The former NXT Superstar noted that a few weeks ago, when Rousey issued an open challenge, Shotzi was the one who locked her in the women's locker room. This prevented her from answering the challenge.

It appears that Aliyah was able to get her own back this week when she was able to lock Shotzi in there and deny her the chance to make an impact in the championship picture.

It remains to be seen how Shotzi will respond to Aliyah locking her in. The animosity between the two women have been brewing for a few weeks now.

