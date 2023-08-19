WWE makes interesting change to SmackDown segment

The 8/18 edition of WWE SmackDown will feature Edge vs. Sheamus in what is, as revealed by the Hall of Famer, his final match under his current contract. The show also includes the previously advertised segment - The Grayson Waller Effect - featuring Rey Mysterio and Grayson Waller.

However, the company has now disclosed that Rey will be joined by Santos Escobar of LWO as well.

This is an interesting addition, considering the luchador legend replaced the latter and subsequently defeated Austin Theory last week to capture the United States Title. WWE shared on their official website:

"Tonight, new U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio and Escobar will be live on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” with plenty of questions left to be answered."

Austin Theory has been sending cryptic messages ahead of the show, so there is always the possibility that the 26-year-old could be gunning for gold after holding the United States Title for 257 days, then losing it in an impromptu match to Rey Mysterio last week.

While Santos Escobar was visibly ecstatic over the 2023 Hall of Famer's title win last week, will it last long? The 39-year-old WWE star earned the opportunity to contend for the belt but unfortunately did not receive it.

The United States Championship scene just got interesting, and Grayson Waller in the middle of it could make for a very entertaining show. Stay tuned as we will update live as the show goes on air.

