WWE makes John Cena move amid 2025 Retirement Tour

John Cena began his farewell tour on RAW's premiere episode on Netflix last week, announcing his entry to the 2025 Royal Rumble match. WWE also made a recent significant move involving Cena.

After being welcomed by fans at the Intuit Dome last week, the 16-time World Champion obliged to their request of breaking Ric Flair's record. He promised to do his best and win the Royal Rumble to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship or Gunther's World Heavyweight Title.

Ahead of his next appearance, WWE reportedly filed a trademark for "Cenation." According to Fightful, the company made the filing on January 14 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The main reason for this is due to merchandise purposes, which include items such as stickers, labels, postcards, calendars, notebooks, stamps, cake decorations, indoor ornaments, and more.

CM Punk, one of John Cena's biggest rivals, responded to him last Monday on RAW. The Second City Saint declared his entry to the 2025 Royal Rumble match, with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre making the same decision on Punk's TV time.

Roman Reigns will also be part of the match, with Paul Heyman announcing it on the January 10 episode of SmackDown. The Royal Rumble PLE is on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John Cena lists the biggest losses of his WWE career

One of the biggest stories about John Cena's retirement tour is his losing streak in one-on-one matches. Cena hasn't won a singles match since the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27, 2018, when he defeated Triple H.

Speaking to Collider, The Cenation Leader was asked about the biggest losses of his WWE career. There are only a few of them, but Cena named the most meaningful losses he has ever faced:

"Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami was a fantastic loss. Kevin Owens' debut was another great one that I thought was a really fun one. Rob Van Dam at Hammerstein Ballroom. Anytime you can surprise people," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

Cena is expected to have a full-time schedule during his farewell tour, appearing on television and even wrestling matches as much as possible.

