WWE makes last-minute change to Seth Rollins’ match on RAW

WWE has made a last-minute change to the scheduled match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor on RAW this week.

The duo came face-to-face on the red brand last week as Balor came out to answer Rollins' open challenge for the United States Championship. However, the Prince was soon interrupted by The O.C., who announced that they have come up with a solution to their 'Rhea Ripley problem' before introducing Mia Yim. The two groups brawled in the ring while Rollins made his way to the back.

Balor and Rollins were given a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle as WWE announced a non-title match between the two a few days back. However, according to a recent update from WWE personality Byron Saxton, the pair will now compete for The Visionary's United States Championship.

Seth Rollins also defended his title in a singles match against Austin Theory last week. The Visionary came out to issue an open challenge which was accepted by Bobby Lashley. However, The All Mighty decided to make a statement on Rollins' behalf as he laid out the latter before the match.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw After @fightbobby leaves @WWERollins in a heap, Mr. Money in the Bank @_Theory1 cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Visionary, only to fail when The All-Mighty returns to ruin his match. After @fightbobby leaves @WWERollins in a heap, Mr. Money in the Bank @_Theory1 cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Visionary, only to fail when The All-Mighty returns to ruin his match. #WWERaw https://t.co/4J3GKUJotu

Theory tried to capitalize on this opportunity by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for Seth's United States Championship. However, Lashley decided that he was not done with the destruction and returned to attack Theory, which ultimately led to Seth Rollins retaining his title.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes