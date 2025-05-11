WWE makes major announcement during Backlash 2025

WWE just made a huge announcement. The promotion made this announcement during Backlash 2025.

WWE has already begun promoting an upcoming Premium Live Event set for next month during Backlash 2025. The Stamford-based promotion played the commercial for Night of Champions 2025, announcing that the Premium Live Event will take place on June 28. This PLE will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time that this PLE will take place in Saudi Arabia, which has previously hosted Crown Jewel and Super ShowDown. Saudi Arabia has also hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

So far, the match card for the show remains unknown because it is still too early. The company has also announced that next year's Royal Rumble will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Backlash 2025 is taking place in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will be headlined by John Cena and Randy Orton, who have reignited their rivalry in recent weeks. The card features a stacked lineup of matches and promises to be exciting.

It will be interesting to see who will headline Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

