WWE makes major announcement for Elimination Chamber and tonight's RAW

WWE has announced a major update for Elimination Chamber as The Road to WrestleMania 40 heats up with tonight's edition of RAW.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was met by a WWE cameraman backstage on the red brand, as seen below. He announced that the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 24 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, will go on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Pearce noted that he made the announcement because Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley chose to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE will begin holding Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on tonight's RAW, and the first will be Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler.

Tonight's Baszler vs. Lynch match will be a rematch from Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, where Lynch retained the RAW Women's Championship by submission.

RAW will air live tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. WWE has also announced the following for tonight's show: Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar and Valhalla, JD McDonagh vs. The Miz, Gunther's celebration for his 600th day as Intercontinental Champion, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match.

RAW will also feature a Fatal Four-Way with DIY vs. Imperium vs. The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers. The winners of that match will later face British Strong Style to determine who challenges the Undisputed Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber.

