WWE makes a major announcement about Randy Orton after Elimination Chamber return

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 06, 2025 16:10 GMT
Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber! (Image from WWE.com)
Randy Orton made his return to WWE at Elimination Chamber after months on the sidelines. It seems like the Legend Killer will be a prominent part of TV programming following his return as the company has announced him for three upcoming shows.

Orton was taken out by Kevin Owens a few months ago after the Viper sided with Cody Rhodes during the feud between KO and the American Nightmare. The 14-time world champion returned at Elimination Chamber where he attacked the Prizefighter after his match against Sami Zayn. Orton even tried to cause serious damage to Owens by attempting a Punt kick. However, he was stopped in his tracks by officials.

With WWE set to tour Europe, Randy Orton was already announced for the Barcelona, Spain show a few days ago. The company has now added the Legend Killer to the March 21 Bologna and March 28 London shows as well.

Veteran commented on Randy Orton's return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber as he made his return from injury to exact revenge on Kevin Owens. The Legend Killer was put on the shelf a few months ago by the Prizefighter courtesy of a vicious Piledriver. Orton returned after Owens' win over Sami Zayn and tried to take the former out.

While fans were excited to see the Viper return, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that WWE should not have played his music before the return, keeping it as a surprise:

"When they're doing a run-in, I wish they would cut out playing entrance music like when Randy Orton came out. Why? Make it a shock. Just have the guy run down the aisle like in the old days," Apter said.
Orton looks likely to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. The two men have been feuding for months. They were also supposed to face off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia but the match never began as the duo started brawling before it.

Edited by Brandon Nell
