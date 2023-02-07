Former world champion Brock Lesnar's status for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW has been confirmed by WWE.

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return to the company on RAW XXX, where he F5'd Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory during their United States Championship match in the main event of the show.

He attacked The All Mighty once again on the Royal Rumble go-home episode of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate was an entrant in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match and was eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

eliminates The Beast in the Men's BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE! @fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! https://t.co/vW8PtO9I0F

Lesnar then threw a fit by destroying the ringside area, and he shockingly tossed a referee over the barricade, which was not part of the script. Fightful Select reported that he got backstage heat for the spot but won't suffer any repercussions.

It was rumored that Brock Lesnar would appear on RAW this week, and WWE took to Twitter to confirm it. The company announced that The Beast would be on the red brand on Monday night at 8/7c on USA Network.

WrestleMania 39 is a few weeks away, and he will most likely compete at the event. There's also a chance that Brock Lesnar will be at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will take place next Sunday in Montreal.

