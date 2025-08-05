  • home icon
WWE makes major Brock Lesnar botch following his return

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:51 GMT
WWE botched this (image via WWE)

Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 and has already made it clear that he was targeting John Cena by taking him out with an F5.

WWE has since had to adapt to his return by making a number of changes to his online pages, including his merchandise on WWE.com. Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lesnar's page had the wrong name on it; instead, it was Cody Rhodes' banner that was at the top of the page.

It seems that there were a lot of things for WWE to update following Lesnar's return and a lot of new merchandise for him to be added, so this could have just been a slight error.

Human error is often one of the biggest sources of botches for WWE, and it seems that once again, this was an oversight by the company.

Brock Lesnar could be part of Clash in Paris

The former world champion is one of the biggest draws that WWE has at present, and the fact that Gunther has now been written off TV means that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena could be happening in France.

John Cena has been advertised for Clash in Paris since the show was announced, so he is expected to be there, and since Brock Lesnar is his main rival at the moment, it would make sense for him to be his opponent.

Lesnar doesn't usually appear at the smaller premium live events, but given that Cena is running out of time and it's likely he won't be his final opponent in December, Paris could be the venue.

Triple H hinted that John Cena was the one who wanted The Beast back, but what does this mean for The Beast after his match with Cena? Will he go back on hiatus, or will we finally be given the Gunther match that was originally set to happen at WrestleMania XL?

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Edited by Arsh Das
