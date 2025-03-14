WWE makes major change involving John Cena; former WWE champion replaced after getting injured

With only about a month left for WrestleMania 41, WWE has made some changes involving John Cena and a former champion. The company is gearing up for a busy next few weeks on the Road to WrestleMania, which involves a three-week European tour.

Cena delighted the WWE Universe in his first few appearances on his farewell tour. However, things took a dark turn when he finally turned heel at Elimination Chamber: Toronto by aligning himself with The Rock and attacking a helpless Cody Rhodes.

On the other hand, Giulia recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock. She's reportedly dealing with an issue on her visa, as well as a minor injury.

According to WrestleTalk, WWE updated their 'superstars' banner on their official website. John Cena is no longer smiling and wearing a blue T-shirt. His new graphic features a serious-looking Cena donning a red T-shirt, while Stephanie Vaquer has replaced Giulia.

Here is the old version of the banner on WWE.com:

Here is the new Superstars banner on WWE.com:

WWE Supertars banner (Photo: wwe.com)

In addition to John Cena and Stephanie Vaquer, the banner features 22 other WWE Superstars – Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, Gunther, Alexa Bliss, Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Roxanne Perez, Logan Paul, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky, and Penta.

John Cena is set to return on WWE RAW in Belgium

For the first time in WWE history, RAW will be held live in Belgium on March 17. It's part of the company's three-week-long European Tour that also features shows and live events in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Austria.

Monday's episode will also feature John Cena's first WWE appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber. Cena is expected to address his alliance with The Rock and why he attacked Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception The Cenation Leader gets in Brussels, a city that has been waiting for a big WWE event.

