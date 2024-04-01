WWE makes major change to SmackDown - reports

WWE is reportedly set to make a major change on SmackDown regarding a new match type.

WWE SmackDown first launched over 20 years ago and has come a long way since. It now stands toe-to-toe with WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW. Over the past few years, the blue brand has been responsible for many memorable moments thanks to The Bloodline.

Recently, WWE announced Speed, which will air exclusively on X and feature fast-paced, high-octane matches with a three-minute time limit. The show will premiere on April 3rd, and now there is new information regarding it.

According to Fightful Select, RAW talent will regularly be brought to SmackDown to compete in Speed matches. This seemingly indicates that Speed won't be exclusive to any brand and could feature stars from all across the company's roster.

SmackDown star Kevin Owens reveals why he never wants to win the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens has had a stellar career in WWE. From winning the NXT Championship to the Universal title, he has done it all. While he is currently competing to win the United States Championship, there is one title he doesn't want to win.

During a recent Fanatics live auction on the UpUpDownDown channel, Owens was signing a replica Intercontinental title when he revealed that he and his idol Owen Hart have both won the IC title twice. Interestingly, they also held the title for the same number of days across both their reigns and hence, Owens never wants to win the Intercontinental Championship again.

"This is the main event, it's the replica championship of the Intercontinental title I held for the exact same amount of days as Owen Hart. We both had two title runs, they total the exact same amount of days. So, I technically don't ever wanna win this again because I like that." (H/T - SEscoops)

Kevin Owens will next compete against Randy Orton and Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

