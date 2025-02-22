WWE makes major Mike Tyson announcement for WrestleMania 41 weekend

Mike Tyson will be present for a WWE event at WrestleMania 41 weekend and it seems to be official. The boxing legend and icon will be a part of a major event and his presence is sure to draw more eyes to it.

Ad

It's a much-needed boost for the WrestleMania weekend. Although The Grandest Stage of Them All is expected to be sold out and generate record revenue as usual, some have criticized the booking of the event.

However, fans in attendance will be thrilled to find out that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be a part of the WWE World event on Sunday, April 20. This was reported via PWInsider.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the press statement, WWE World announced the boxing icon's presence at the event - one that will also include top names like Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Trish Stratus, and The Undertaker.

That's as stacked a line-up as you can ask for and Tyson's presence could also serve to drive up ticket sales. The WWE Hall of Famer, who was inducted nearly 13 years ago, has been a formidable presence in wrestling in the past. He was even on AEW as recently as a few years ago.

Ad

Mike Tyson has also been a vocal supporter of professional wrestling - criticizing anyone who slammed the predetermined nature of wrestling matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE