WWE makes major mistake this week on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW should have been focused around one match, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch since both the women were finally able to go one-on-one.

This match has been building since April, and fans were pushing for the two women to be handed the main event of the show, something that both have been part of in the past.

Despite the push online, that didn't happen, and the two women were not given the slot before the main event. The match didn't end clean since it was a double count-out before Zoey Stark once again made her presence known.

It appears that the plan could now be for the women to have their steel cage match at Payback 2023, further stretching this feud after weeks of having to fill since the bout was originally expected to be part of SummerSlam earlier this month.

The feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has been ongoing for almost five months now, and it appears that the steel cage match could finally be the ending of the rivalry the WWE Universe deserves.

